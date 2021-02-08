ICAI CA November Results: Foundation, Intermediate results to be declared today. Get direct link

Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA November Results: Foundation, Intermediate results

ICAI CA November 2020 Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation Examination results on the official website -- icai.nic.in. Students who appeared for the ICAI CA November 2020 examinations can check their results on the official website. The results will also be made available on icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org once it is declared. The direct link to check the result is also available below, which will get activated once the result is declared.

Get ICAI CA November Results via e-mail

Candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course and new course) and Foundation examination, desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 6, 2020. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the registered e-mail addresses.

Get results via SMS

For Intermediate (Old & New Course) results, type the following:

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course) - CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128 Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

For Foundation Examination result, type the following:

CAFND (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 and send the message to: 57575 - for all mobile services

ALSO READ | ICAI CA November Results: Foundation, Intermediate results to be announced on Feb 8/9. Check details

Latest Education News