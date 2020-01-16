ICAI CA Final Result 2019 declared. Direct link to download

ICAI CA Final Result 2019 announced: Direct Link

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the ICAI has announced ICAI CA Final Result 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the prestigious exam can check their ICAI CA Final Result 2019 on the official ICAI website -- icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. We are also providing you a direct link to download your ICAI CA Final Results.

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: List of websites to check your result

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: Get CA Final Results via e-mail

If you wish to get ICAI CA Final Result 2019 via e-mail, here's what you need to do. You can register your requests at the website -- icaiexa.icai.org -- from January 13, 2020. All those registering their requests will be provided their CA Final Exam Results through their registered e-mail addresses as soon as CA Final Results are declared.

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: Get CA Final Results via SMS

Further facilities have been made for candidates of Final Examination (Old course & New Course) held in November 2019 desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS. For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

Final Examination (Old Course):

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 57575 - for all mobile services

Also Read: ICAI CA Final Results 2019 to be released today. Direct link to download

Also Read: LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 to be announced soon. Check result date, detail, direct link