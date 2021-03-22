IBPS PO Score Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : SCREENGRAB IBPS PO Score Card 2020 released.

IBPS PO Main Scorecard 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Score Card 2020 for the candidates shortlisted for the interview round of IBPS PO mains 2020-21 under CRP-X. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) examination can check the scores online at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Main Scorecard 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website at ibps.in

2. Click on the link, 'IBPS PO Score Card 2020'

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. Your IBPS PO Main Scorecard 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for future reference

IBPS PO Main Scorecard 2020: Direct link

Direct link to download IBPS PO main scorecard 2020

The link to view the scores online will be active on the official website till March 30.

