HBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED. Here's how to check score

HBSE 12th Result 2020: The Haryana Board has declared the HBSE 12th Class Result today. Students who had appeared for the Haryana Board 12th exam should note that the BSEH Result 12th 2020 has been released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, schools affiliated with the Haryana Board have been advised against the display of HBSE 12th Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

Around two lakh students had appeared for the HBSE Haryana Board class 12th examination this year. For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download the Haryana Board 12th Result have been shared below.

HBSE 12th Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website bseh.org.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Class 12 exam results'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your HBSE 12th Class Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your BSEH Result 12th 2020 and take a print of the same for future reference

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Websites to Check

Students can check their BSEH Result 12th 2020 by visiting the below-mentioned sites

results.bseh.org.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

HBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check on app

Students can check their Haryana Board 12th Result by download the ‘Board of school education Haryana’ android app from Google Play store on their smartphone. Once the app is installed, students should log in to the portal with their roll number to check their BSEH Result 12th 2020.

HBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check via SMS

Students should type RESULTHB12 Roll number and send the message to 56263, to receive their BSEH Result 12th 2020 through text message.

