GSEB 2020 Topper: Neha Yadav, daughter of grass seller tops Gujarat Board Examinations 2020

Image Source : PTI GSEB 2020: Neha Yadav, daughter of grass seller tops Gujarat Board Examinations 2020

GSEB HSC Result 2020 was out on May 17 and the topper of the exam is the daughter of a green grass seller. Neha Yadav has topped the Gujarat Board Examinations 2020 and has even conquered the science stream. GSEB HSC Result 2020 topper Neha Yadav has scored 98.86 per cent in her 12th Boards. Neha resides in a two-room tenement and is a student of Rashtra Bharti Hindi Shala. She is now preparing for the Common Entrance Test and the medical entrance test.

"I started preparing for the Board exam very early. I will now begin preparation for GUJCET (Gujarat Common Entrance Exam) for admission in a medical college. My father wants me to be a doctor," Neha Yadav said.

"My school teachers encouraged me to take up Science. I took Science for Class 12 with a major in Biology," she added.

Not just in the GSEB HSC Exams, Neha Yadav had scored 98 per cent in her Class 10 board examinations as well. However, with money as a constraint, she did not wish to pursue Science.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared the HSC or class 12th Science results on the official website gseb.org on Sunday, May 17 amid lockdown.

GSEB had conducted the exams between March 5 and 21.

However, the announcement of the result was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

This year, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Gujarat board exams. Around 6 lakh appeared for GSEB HSC class 12 boards.

