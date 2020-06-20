Image Source : PTI Goa HSSC Result 2020 to be declared soon. Check Goa Board 12 Result 2020 date, time

Goa Board HSSC Results 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is very likely to declare the Goa Board 12 Result 2020 by next week. According to the information received by Goa Board President Ramakrishna Samant, the Goa Board HSSC Result can be declared by the coming Monday or Tuesday. Students who had appeared for the Goa Board exams should note that the declaration of Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and due to the pending evaluation work. However, as per the sources close to the Goa Board, the evaluation work has now been completed and the Goa Board 12 Result 2020 will now be declared by next week.

Students should also note that once declared, the Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 will only be released on the official website of the Goa Board - gbshse.gov.in. In the wake of COVID-19, schools in Goa have been advised against the release of Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 on school noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

The Goa Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February to March this year. However, exams of two subjects could not be conducted as the coronavirus pandemic had led to a nationwide lockdown.

Goa Board HSSC Result Date 2020

Students awaiting the Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 should note that the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has not given out a specific date for the declaration of Goa Board HSSC Result. However, sources close to the board have revealed that the Goa Board 12 Result 2020 is very likely to be released by Monday or Tuesday, next week.

Goa Board HSSC Results 2020: Time

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has also not clarified a time for the release of Goa HSSC Result 2020. Students will be notified about the time of the release of Goa Board HSSC Result once it is confirmed by the Goa Board.

Goa Board HSSC Results 2020: Re-evaluation

Students who had appeared for the HSSC Results 2020 should note that they may also apply for re-evaluation of their theoretical paper but not for their practical exam or their internal marks.

Once the Goa Board 12 Result 2020 is announced, the steps to check the Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download the Goa Board HSSC Result will also be provided.

