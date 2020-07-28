Image Source : FILE Goa SSC Result 2020: GBSHSE 10th Result 2020 declared. Direct link

Goa SSC Result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa Board SSC Result 2020 on the official website today. Students who had appeared for GBSHSE Exams can check their Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 at gbshse.gov.in.

Goa SSC Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of GBSHSE- gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Goa SSC Result 2020'

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials

Step 4: Your Goa SSC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Goa SSC Result 2020: Direct link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Goa Board Class 10 Result

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage