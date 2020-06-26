Image Source : PTI GBSHSE 12th Result 2020: Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Check details

GBSHSE 12th Result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare the Goa Board 12 Result 2020 tomorrow (June 26, 2020). Students who had appeared for the Goa Board HSSC Exam 2020 should note that the GBSHSE 12th Result 2020 will be released only on the official website. In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Goa will not be displaying the Goa Board 12 Result 2020 on notice boards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

Once declared, the steps to check Goa Board 12 Result 2020 will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download the Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 will also be provided.

GBSHSE 12th Result 2020: COVID-19 Impact

The Goa Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam 2020 or the Goa HSSC Exam was affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown. The Goa Board Class 12 exams that were being conducted in the month of March were postponed due to the lockdown.

The Goa Board had then ordered to conduct the remaining Goa HSSC Exam 2020 later in May 2020.

Now that all exams of the Goa Board have been conducted, the Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 will be declared tomorrow, on the official website gbshe.gov.in.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage