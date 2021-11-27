DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 declared, direct link to check

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 declared

Kerala Plus One Result 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Examination (DHSE), Kerala has declared the Plus One or Class 11 final exam result. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in Click on the link 'DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021'. Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth Kerala Plus One Result result will appear on screen Download the result, take a printout for further reference.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021: Direct link

