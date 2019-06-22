Delhi CET Result 2019 delayed, to be declared today. Check details on cetdelhi.nic.in

Image Source : PTI Delhi CET Result 2019 to be declared today

The Delhi CET Results 2019 are expected to be declared by 4 pm today (22nd June). Earlier, the result was to be declared on Friday. However, according to a recent update, the Delhi CET Result 2019 will be declared today on the official website cetdelhi.nic.in. Candidates should note that the direct link to check CET Results will be activated as soon as the result is out.

As per media reports, the result link was activated yesterday through the official website, however, the same was pulled back later on due to unknown reasons.

Candidates must note that the Delhi CET Results will be released only through online mode.

Delhi CET Results 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website cetdelhi.nic.in

2. Enter your CET roll number, application number and security pin

3. Click 'proceed'

4. Your CET Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Delhi CET Results 2019: Admissions in polytechnic colleges

The Directorate of Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT conducts CET Exam annually to screen students for admission to Polytechnic Colleges based in Delhi. The admission cycle will officially begin after the Delhi Polytechnic Results 2019 is declared.

Candidates should note that admission to Polytechnic colleges is offered on the basis of merit rank secured by them in the test. In addition to this, candidates also have to fulfill the minimum qualifying criteria in order to be granted admission.