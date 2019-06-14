CLAT Results 2019 to be declared by National Law University Odisha today. Direct link to check result online

Image Source : PTI CLAT Results 2019 to be declared today

The CLAT Results 2019 will be declared by National Law University Odisha today after 6:30 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam should check the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in for details. The link to check the result will be activated as soon as the result is announced.

The result of CLAT 2019 will include the All India Rank and the CLAT 2019 score of the candidate.

CLAT Results 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

2. Click on the link that states 'CLAT 2019 Result'

3. Login to the portal by entering your credentials

4. Your CLAT 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

When was the CLAT 2019 answer key released?

The National Law University Odisha had earlier released the CLAT 2019 Answer Key on the official website on June 6 and 9, 2019.

What to check in CLAT 2019 Result

Candidates checking their CLAT 2019 result are advised to check the details like their registration numbers, roll number, name of candidate, course applied for, category, the application number, CLAT Score, CLAT All India Rank, CLAT category rank, NRI rank and the NRI sponsored rank if applicable.

What after the CLAT 2019 Result is declared?

Once the CLAT 2019 Result is declared, the National Law University Odisha will release the CLAT 2019 Scorecard. Candidates who qualify CLAT 2019 will be eligible for counseling procedures, the schedule of which will be released on the official website.

CLAT 2019 cutoff

The CLAT 2019 cutoff will be released once the CLAT 2019 results are declared. Candidates who fall under the cut off bracket should attend the counseling procedure at the National Law University. The details on the same will be released later.