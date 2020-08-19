CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 declared. Here's how to check Odisha +2 Result

Image Source : FILE CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 declared

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: The Odisha Board has declared the CHSE +2 Commerce Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the Odisha Board exam this year should note that the CHSE Results have been released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Odisha +2 Result 2020 will not be displayed on school noticeboards, to prevent the students from gathering on campus.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download CHSE +2 Result 2020 have been shared below.

How to check CHSE Odisha Results 2020

1. Visit the official website orrisaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Odisha 12th Result 2020 for the Commerce stream'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Click on submit

5. Your CHSE +2 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the CHSE +2 Result 2020 and take a print of the same for future reference

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their CHSE +2 Commerce Result 2020

