CGBSE Result 2020: CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 declared. Direct link for CG Board Result

CGBSE Result 2020: The CGBSE (Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education) has declared the CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the CGBSE Exam should note that the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 has been released on the official website. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Chhattisgarh have been asked not to display CG Board Result 2020 on the noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 have been provided below. A direct link to download the CGBSE Result 2020 will also be provided.

CGBSE Result 2020: How to check CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020

1. Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'high school/higher secondary class 10/12 results 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your CG Board Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020 and take a print of the same for future purpose

CGBSE Result 2020: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below mentioned websites to check their CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

results.nic.in

CGBSE Result 2020: Direct link to download CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020

Alternatively, students can check and download their CG Board Result 2020 by clicking on the link provided below.

