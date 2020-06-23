Image Source : PTI CGBSE 2020 Result: CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020 to be declared today. Check details

CGBSE 2020 Result: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to declare the CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 today (June 23). Students who had appeared for the CG Board Exams 2020 should note that the CG Board Result 2020 will be released on the official website of the Chhattisgarh board. In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Chhattisgarh have been advised against the release of CGBSE 2020 Result on notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

Once the CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 is declared, the steps to check CGBSE 2020 Result will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download the CG Board Result 2020 will also be provided.

CGBSE 2020 Result: Press Conference

Students should note that the CG Board Result 2020 will be announced via a press conference by Chhattisgarh State School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam. He would also be joined by senior officials from the Education Department and CGBSE Board.

CGBSE 10th Result 2020, CGBSE 12th Result 2020: Date and Time

Nearly 7 lakh students who are waiting for the release of their CGBSE 2020 Result should note that the CG Board Result 2020 will be declared today. The date for the declaration of CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 was confirmed by the officials close to the Chhattisgarh Board, on the official website cgbse.nic.in.

An official notification by the CGBSE has stated that the CGBSE 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 will be declared at 11 am today.

The CGBSE exams were held from February to March this year. As stated above, all candidates should check their CGBSE 2020 Result in online mode only, in order to maintain social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

