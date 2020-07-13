CBSE issues helpline number for exam result queries, counselling. Details here

Image Source : PTI CBSE issues helpline number for exam result queries, counselling

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 today. Students can check their CBSE Result 2020 by visiting the official website. For exam related queries and counselling, students can call on the toll-free helpline number as shared by the Board. Students can call on toll-free number 1800-11-8004, which will remain activated in India from July 13 to July 27, 2020. Students should also note that the above-stated toll-free helpline number can only be reached between 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The 23rd edition of the post-result counselling facility will be activated by CBSE with the help of 95 volunteer principals and trained counsellors from within affiliated schools located in and outside India.

While there are 73 Counsellors in India including special educators; 22 Counsellors are located at Japan, Nepal, the Sultanate of Oman, UAE, Singapore, Kuwait, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and USA.

The Post-Result Counselling is provided to help students and parents address common psychological issues and general queries related to exam results.

1. The Centralized Toll-Free Access number 1800 11 8004 dialed from any part of the country will give two options to the caller:

a. IVRS: Recorded useful tips to deal with exam results 2020 and other information on tackling stress, important contact details, Covid-19 precautions and so on.

b. Live Tele-counselling: Tele-operators will connect students and parents to the principals, counsellors and special educators.

2. CBSE Website:

Students and parents can also access useful material and techniques to cope with result related anxiety at the CBSE website www.cbse.nic.in.

