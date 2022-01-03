CAT result 2021 released: Here's how to download IIM scorecard

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has announced the CAT 2021 result on iimcat.ac.in at 5:00 PM on Monday.
To check the CAT exam result 2021, candidates will have to use their CAT 2021 login credentials such as user ID and password.
Steps to download scorecard:
- Go to the CAT 2021 official website- iimcat.ac.in
- Click on the link “CAT Result 2021”
- Enter the login credentials - ID and password in the provided space.
- Select “Login” to check the result of CAT 2021.
- Download the CAT 2021 scorecard.
- Save the scorecard for further use.