CAT result 2021 released: Here's how to download IIM scorecard

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has announced the CAT 2021 result on iimcat.ac.in at 5:00 PM on Monday.

To check the CAT exam result 2021, candidates will have to use their CAT 2021 login credentials such as user ID and password.

Steps to download scorecard:

Go to the CAT 2021 official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on the link “CAT Result 2021”

Enter the login credentials - ID and password in the provided space.

Select “Login” to check the result of CAT 2021.

Download the CAT 2021 scorecard.

Save the scorecard for further use.

