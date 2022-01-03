Monday, January 03, 2022
     
CAT result 2021 released: Here's how to download IIM scorecard

To check the CAT exam result 2021, candidates will have to use their CAT 2021 login details such as user ID and password.

India TV Education Desk Edited by: India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2022 17:55 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has announced the CAT 2021 result on iimcat.ac.in at 5:00 PM on Monday. 

To check the CAT exam result 2021, candidates will have to use their CAT 2021 login credentials such as user ID and password.  

Steps to download scorecard: 

  • Go to the CAT 2021 official website- iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on the link “CAT Result 2021”
  • Enter the login credentials - ID and password in the provided space.
  • Select “Login” to check the result of CAT 2021.
  • Download the CAT 2021 scorecard. 
  • Save the scorecard for further use. 

