CAT Result 2019 to be declared soon. Check date, time, steps to download

Image Source : PTI CAT Result 2019: Date and time

CAT Result 2019: The results of the computer-based Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) are set to be announced in the second week of January. According to the information available on the official website of the exam, the Indian Institutes of Management will declare CAT Result 2019 next week. The CAT examination 2019 was conducted on November 24. The IIMs had conducted the CAT exam in two sessions. Candidates who had appeared for the CAT 2019 examination should keep a watch on the official website for updates on CAT Result 2019.

Students should note that other than the online mode, the CAT Result 2019 may also be notified via text messages.

"The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2020. The CAT 2019 score is valid only till December 31, 2020 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2019 scorecards will be entertained," a notification available on the official website of the CAT reads.

How to download CAT Result 2019

1. Visit the official CAT website iimcat.ac.in

2. Login to the portal using your username and password

3. Click on the link that reads 'download result/scorecard'

4. Your CAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same

CAT Result 2019: Date and time

Candidates who had appeared for the CAT examination 2019 should note that the CAT result 2019 will be released in the second week of January. An official confirmation on the date and time of the CAT result 2019 is, however, awaited from the official website. Students are advised to keep a watch on the website for updates regarding the CAT result.