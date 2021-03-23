BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 to be declared soon. Check details

Image Source : PTI BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 to be declared soon.

BSEB 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the BSEB Class 12 result 2021 soon. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) examinations this year, which were conducted from February 1 to February 13.

Once declared, the results will be available at the official websites – onlinebseb.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 12th Result 2021: Revised passing criteria

In May last year, the Bihar Board had released an order regarding the class 12 or intermediate examinations. BSEB has decided to consider the marks of the additional subject chosen by the student, in case he/she fails in the compulsory subject. The marks of the sixth subject would then be added to the marks list and the student would not be failed.

Apart from this, the BSEB board had also introduced project work for internal assessment of the students from the year 2020-21.,

BSEB Inter or Class 12 evaluation process ended on March 19, 2021.The Bihar board Class 12 exams were conducted at 1,473 exam centres.

