BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Odisha Board HSC Result 2020 to be declared by July 31. Check details

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Odisha Board HSC Result 2020 to be declared by next week. Check details

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce the results for High School Certificate (HSC) exam or BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2020 by the end of this month. Once declared, students who had appeared for Odisha Board HSC examination can check their BSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 through the official website of BSE-- bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

"The exact date and time of the publication of results would be announced in a day or two," BSE President Ramshis Hazra said on Saturday.

As per the official data, around 5.6 lakh candidates had appeared for the Odisha Matric examinations held in February and March. The students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of BSE, Odisha for the latest updates on BSE Class 10 board results.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-- bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Annual H.S.C Result-2020'

Step 3: Enter your Odisha BSE 10th roll number and registration number and click on submit

Step 4: Your BSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your Odisha HSC result and take a printout for future reference

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: How to check via SMS

Students can check their Odisha BSE Class 10 Result via text messages. For this, the candidate needs to type RESULTOR10Roll number and send it to 56263.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download Odisha Board HSC Result 2020 will be available once the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2020 is released.

