BHU Result 2019: Banaras Hindu University declares UET, PET results, here's how to check

BHU Result 2019

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Sunday has declared undergraduate (BHU UET) and postgraduate (PET) courses entrance exam results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their BHU UET Result 2019 and BHU PET Result 2019 on its official website @ bhuonline.in.

Candidates who cleared the entrance exam appear for counselling sessions, which will begin on July 4. The call letters will be issued online by the university to the candidates for the counselling session.

Call letters will be issued electronically at the website, http://www.bhuonline.in. Qualified candidates need to keep eye on an official website to get notified for the same.

Here's how you can check BHU UET & PET Results 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website bhuonline.in

Step 2: Look for result UET 2019 or Result PET 2019.

Step 3: Open the link and fill in all the necessary details including roll number, date of birth and other details. Click on submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can take a print, email or download the result for further reference.

