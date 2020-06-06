Assam HSLC Result 2020: Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita tops Assam 10th Exam. Check SEBA Results 2020 toppers' list

Image Source : PTI Assam HSLC Result 2020: Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita tops Assam 10th Exam

Assam HSLC Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the SEBA Results 2020. Students who had appeared for the Assam 10th Exam 2020 should visit the official website to check and download their Assam HSLC Result 2020. Candidates should note that the schools in Assam will not be displaying the SEBA Results 2020 on the notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus, in the wake of coronavirius outbreak.

SEBA has also released the list of toppers for Assam HSLC Result 2020. Candidates should read on to find who has topped the Assam 10th Exam 2020 this year.

Every year, when the Assam Board Results are declared, the Board of Secondary Education Assam - SEBA releases the list of toppers on the official website sebaonline.org.in.

Who was the topper of HSLC 2019?

Last year, the Assam HSLC exam was topped by Meghashree Borah, who had secured 99% marks. On the second spot, it was Chinmoy Hazarika, who scored 98.83% and Pratyashi Medhi, with 98.83% marks.

Who is the topper of HSLC 2020?

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita has topped the Assam 10th Exam 2020 this year. Dhritiraj, who hails from Darrang district has scored 595 marks in the Assam HSLC 2020.

On the second spot this year, is Alangkrita Gautam Baruah. The third rank in Assam HSLC Result 2020 has been secured by three students - Debisma Pariya Borah, Jyotisman Deva Sarma and Chaki G Bulton.

How can I check my HSLC Result 2020?

1. Visit the official website sebaonline.org.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Assam HSLC Results 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your SEBA Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the Assam HSLC Result 2020 and take a print of the same for future reference

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage