Assam HS Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to download Assam Board 12th Result 2020

Assam HS Result 2020: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Assam Board 12th Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the Assam Board Exam this year should note that the Assam Board HS Result 2020 has been released on the official website. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, schools in Assam have been advised to not display the Assam HS Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check Assam Board 12th Result 2020 have been provided. A direct link to check and download Assam Board HS Result 2020 has also been shared.

Assam HS Result 2020: COVID-19 and lockdown impact

A total of 2.3 lakh students had appeared for the Assam Board 12th exam this year. The Assam Class 12 Board Exams 2020 were conducted from February 12 to March 14. The lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic had not affected the Assam Board Exams, however, the checking of answer sheets was impacted.

Assam HS Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website ahsec.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'HS/Class 12 Results'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your Assam Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the Assam Board HS Result 2020 and take a print of the same for future reference

Assam HS Result 2020: How to check on SMS

Students can also receive their Assam Board 12th Result 2020 on mobile phones, through a text message. For this, students should type ASSAM12 and send the message to 56263.

Assam HS Result 2020: Websites to check

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamonline.in

examresults.net

assamresult.in

result.shiksha

indiaresults.com

iresults.net

knowyourresult.com

yesresult.com

assam.shiksha

assamjobalerts.com

Assam HS Result 2020: Direct link

Students can download their Assam Board 12th Result 2020 by clicking on the direct link below.

