Assam CEE result 2020 declared. Direct link to check rank card

Image Source : PTI Assam CEE result 2020 declared

Assam CEE result 2020: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) on Monday declared the Common Entrance Examination 2020 results on the official website -- astu.ac.in. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the website to download their rank card. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2020 was conducted on September 20 by ASTU. The qualified candidates will be eligible to get admissions for B.Tech Programme in the state-affiliated colleges.

Assam CEE 2020 Rank Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – astu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link -- “CEE-2020 Result is published. View your rank card”

Step 3: Enter your application number, password to login and check your result.

Step 4: Download your rank card and take a print out of the same.

Direct link to Assam CEE result 2020

