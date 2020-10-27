Image Source : SCREENGRAB AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020 declared. Direct link here

AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020: The result of the Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 exams has been released today (October 27). Candidates who have appeared for the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 September examination can now check the results through the official website-- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 exams were held from September 20 till September 26. In all, 14 exams were conducted.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website-- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link for the 'AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020'

3. Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and click on get result

4. Your AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download it and take a print out for future reference

AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020: Direct Link

Click here to download AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020

