AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019: Answer key for Panchayat Secretary Digital Assistant exam released

Andhra Pradesh (AP) government has released the AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key for Panchayat Secretary (Grade VI) Digital Assistant exams a day after conducting the examination at the official website -- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in and vsws.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can estimate their marks by checking their answers with the answer key.

AP Grama Sachivalayam exam 2019 was held to recruit candidates under Category 1 posts like Panchayat Secretary (Grade V), Ward Women and Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Mahila Police), Welfare and Education Secretary (Rural), and Ward Administrative Secretary. A total of 6,26,748 candidates had registered for this Digital Assistant recruitment.

The selected candidates will be recruited for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department of Government of Andhra Pradesh.

How to download the AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in or vsws.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "Initial Key" provided on the left side of the homepage.

Step 3: Select one from the two options displayed - Category I under morning session and Category III under afternoon session.

Step 4: The AP Grama Sachivalayam exam answer key 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same.