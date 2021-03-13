AISSEE Result 2021: Sainik School entrance exam result declared. Check here

Image Source : SCREENGRAB AISSEE Result 2021: Sainik School entrance exam result declared.

AISSEE Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) Result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the AISSEE 2021 examination can check their results on the official website — aissee.nta.nic.in.

AISSEE is a national-level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in various Sainik Schools across India.

AISSEE Result 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- aissee.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link, "AISSEE-2021 NTA Score"

3. Key in your login details

4. Your AISSEE result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

AISSEE Result 2021: Direct link

Click here to download AISSEE Result 2021

NTA had conducted the AISSEE exam on February 7, at various centres spread across the country. The provisional answer key for the exam was released on March 5.

Candidates were invited to challenge the answer key till March 6. Based on the objections received by the candidates, the agency released the final answer key on March 12, 2021.

