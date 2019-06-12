AIIMS Result 2019: MBBS exam result to be declared today, here is how to check your score online

Image Source : PTI AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 / Representational image

AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result to be declared today June 12, as per the official exam schedule. Candidates who took the entrance exam on May 25 and 26 can check their result at aiimsexams.org. The entrance exam is held annually for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS at Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

AIIMS MBBS exam was held amidst tight security measures. This year it introduced two stage registration process-basic and final.

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official websites of Examination Section of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org

2. Click on the link that says AIIMS Result 2019

3. Click it and enter the required details

4. The result will be displayed on your screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

The list of qualifying candidates for online counselling will be released on June 18 (Tuesday). The total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation/counselling will be four times the number of seats available in each category.