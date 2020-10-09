Image Source : PTI AIIMS NORCET Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

AIIMS NORCET Result 2020 declared: The All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has released the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020. Candidates who had appeared for AIIMS NORCET 2020 examination can check their result through the official website of AIIMS-- aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS NORCET Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS-- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on 'Result: Roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2020'

Step 3: The AIIMS NORCET Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Direct Link to Check AIIMS NORCET Result 2020

Click here for AIIMS NORCET Result 2020

