AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 declared at aiimsexams.org. Steps to check scorecard

AIIMS INI CET Result 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 on Saturday on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the INI CET exam held on 20th November for admission to AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS, can check their scorecard online. INI CET 2021 was held on November 20 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates can check their individual INI CET 2021 results online at aiimsexam.org.

How to check INI CET 2021 scorecard online:

Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Click on the “Results” tab

Go to the “Academic courses” section.

Select the following notification “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET COURSES [MD/MS/MCh(6YRS)/DM(6YRS)/MDS] Jan-2021 Session”

Login with registration ID and password

Check the result of INI CET 2021

Candidates who qualify the examination can download their INI CET scorecard 2021

INI CET result 2021 is published by the exam authority in the form of a PDF file, which will be accessible to the candidates on the official website.

This year, the INI CET 2021 was conducted in 129 cities. INI CET 2021 was held for admission to 815 Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats offered in AIIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

