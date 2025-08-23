WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result released; here's how to check As per the WBMCC, the registration for the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 will begin on August 27 and will continue till August 29.

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) released on Saturday the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result on its official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Apart from the results, the WBMCC has also issued instructions for admission for Round 1 candidates.

Here's how the candidates can check their WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result:

Step 1) Go to the official website of the WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that reads 'WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result' on the homepage of the WBMCC website

Step 3) A new tab will open where the candidates would need to provide their login credentials

Step 4) Enter the login credentials

Step 5) Click on submit, and the WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6) Check the WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result

Step 7) Download it and take a printout for further use

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2: Counselling dates

As per the WBMCC, the registration for the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 will begin on August 27 and will continue till August 29. Meanwhile, the online fee payment window will activate on August 27 and will close on August 29.

The candidates, meanwhile, would be able to verify their details from August 28 to 30. They would be able to surrender the seat at the allotted college level from 10 am to 2 pm on August 30.

The candidates who would be allotted seats would need to report to the designated colleges, along with the necessary documents, including a bond to confirm the admission. The admission process for those candidates who would be allotted private colleges would be done at different government medical colleges in Kolkata, West Bengal.