SBI PO recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 600 probationary officer posts at sbi.co.in – Apply now

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI PO 2024

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a major recruitment drive for 600 Probationary Officer (PO) positions. The online application process for the same has commenced today, December 27, 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, until January 12, 2024.

Vacancy details

A total of 600 PO vacancies are available, out of which 586 are regular positions and 14 are backlog vacancies.

Important Dates:

Online Registration: December 27, 2023, to January 12, 2024

December 27, 2023, to January 12, 2024 Admit Card for Prelims Exam: Third and fourth week of February

Third and fourth week of February Phase 1 (Prelims) Exam: March 8 to March 15, 2024

March 8 to March 15, 2024 Prelims Result: April 2024

April 2024 Admit Card for Mains Exam: Second week of April 2024

Second week of April 2024 Mains Exam Date: April or May 2024

April or May 2024 Mains Result: May or June 2024

May or June 2024 Phase 3 (Interview and Group Exercise) Admit Card: May or June 2024

May or June 2024 Final Result: May or June 2024

May or June 2024 Pre-Exam Training for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates: Admit Card available in January or February; Training in February 2024

Age limit:

As of April 1, 2024, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age. This means applicants must be born between April 1, 2003, and April 2, 1994 (both dates inclusive).

Educational qualifications:

Applicants must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Those in their final year or semester of graduation can also apply, provided they submit proof of graduation completion by April 30, 2025. Candidates with professional qualifications such as CA, ICWA, or engineering degrees are also eligible.

How to Apply:

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in. Go to the ‘Career’ section under ‘Join SBI’ and click on ‘Current Openings’. Find the Probationary Officer recruitment page and click on the application link. Register as a new user and complete the registration process. Log in to your account, fill out the application form, upload required documents, and pay the exam fee. Submit your application and save a copy for future reference.

Application Fee:

For General, EWS, and OBC candidates: ₹750

₹750 For SC, ST, and PwBD candidates: No fee

This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for aspiring candidates to join one of India’s leading financial institutions. The SBI PO position is a prestigious role, offering excellent career prospects and benefits.

For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on the SBI website.