Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RBI Assistant Exam 2022: Admit card released | Check direct link, steps to download here

Highlights Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the admit card for RBI Assistant recruitment exam Monday.

The last date to download the admit card is March 27, 2022.

The admit card can be downloaded from RBI's official website - rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant exam 2022 admit card: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the RBI Assistant recruitment exam 2022 on Monday. The last date to download the admit card is March 27, 2022.

The admit card can be downloaded from RBI's official website - rbi.org.in.

Direct link to RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: ibpsonline.ibps.in

Steps to download the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022:

Visit RBI's official website - rbi.org.in

Go to vacancies, and click on RBI admit card link available on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, and click on login.

Download the admit card that will appear on the screen.

Print out the admit card for future use.

Latest Education News