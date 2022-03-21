Monday, March 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Pushkar Singh Dhami elected BJP legislature party leader, swearing-in as Uttarakhand CM likely on March 23
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Career
  5. RBI Assistant Exam 2022: Admit card released | Check direct link, steps to download here

RBI Assistant Exam 2022: Admit card released | Check direct link, steps to download here

The admit card can be downloaded from RBI's official website - rbi.org.in.  

India TV Education Desk Edited by: India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2022 17:25 IST
RBI,Reserve Bank of India,RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022,release date,RBI official website,RBI Assist
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

RBI Assistant Exam 2022: Admit card released | Check direct link, steps to download here

Highlights

  • Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the admit card for RBI Assistant recruitment exam Monday.
  • The last date to download the admit card is March 27, 2022.
  • The admit card can be downloaded from RBI's official website - rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant exam 2022 admit card: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the RBI Assistant recruitment exam 2022 on Monday. The last date to download the admit card is March 27, 2022. 

The admit card can be downloaded from RBI's official website - rbi.org.in.

Direct link to RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: ibpsonline.ibps.in

Steps to download the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022:

  • Visit RBI's official website - rbi.org.in
  • Go to vacancies, and click on RBI admit card link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials, and click on login. 
  • Download the admit card that will appear on the screen. 
  • Print out the admit card for future use. 

Latest Education News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News