Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 to be out soon at police.rajasthan.gov.in; here's how to download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 to be released on its official website. Candidates must ensure they are ready with their login credentials (SSO ID or application number + password).

The Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has not been released yet. Candidates who have registered for the constable recruitment exam will be able to download their hall tickets once available from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in or through recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police Constable written exam is scheduled for September 13 and 14, 2025. The exam will be of 2 hours duration and will include 150 questions, each carrying 1 mark. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers.

Rajasthan police constable admit card: To qualify in the written test

Candidates belonging to General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Backward Classes (BC), and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) need to score at least 40%.

Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) must secure a minimum of 36%.

However, local candidates from the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) area are exempt from these minimum qualifying marks.

Rajasthan police constable admit card: How to download

1. Visit the official website: [police.rajasthan.gov.in](https://police.rajasthan.gov.in).

2. Click on the "Recruitment" section on the homepage.

3. On the new page, find and click the “Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025” link.

4. Enter your login credentials and submit.

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Download and review the details carefully.

7. Take a printout for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 10,000 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan Police. The application process began on April 9 and closed on May 17, 2025. Candidates must keep a close eye on the official websites starting September 11, 2025 for the admit card link. Ensure you're ready with your login credentials (SSO ID or application number + password) and act promptly once the link is live.