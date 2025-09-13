UGC NET June 2025 certificates released, direct link here NTA has released the UGC NET June 2025 certificates on its official website for qualified candidates to download.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the certificates for the UGC NET June 2025 exam. Candidates who have successfully cleared the exam can now download their certificates from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET June 2025 results were declared on 21st July 2025, and following this, the NTA has made the certificates available online for candidates to download.

How to download the certificate

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the relevant link to download the certificate. Enter the required credentials such as roll number and date of birth. The certificate will appear on the screen. Download the certificate and take a printout for future reference.

For direct access, candidates can also use the provided download link on the official website.

Exam details

The UGC NET exam was conducted from 25th June to 29th June 2025. The agency released the provisional answer key on 5th July 2025, followed by an objection window that opened on 6th July 2025. Candidates had until 8th July 2025 to challenge the answer key.

Assistance

In case candidates face any difficulties while downloading the certificate, they can contact NTA via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.