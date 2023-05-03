MP Board Results 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result soon; Websites to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 expected soon

MP Board Results 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon declare the MP Board Class 10th and 12th results for 2022-23 academic session. Once MPBSE results are declared, the Students who have appeared for the Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th board exams 2023 can check and download their results-cum-marks statement from the official website-- mpbse.nic.in.

In order to download the MP Board marksheet, candidates will have to enter their roll number, and application number. The Board has conducted the MPBSE 10th exams from March 1 to 27, 2023, while the board exams for Class 12 were held from March 2 to April 5, 2023.

As per the reports, the MP Board Results 2023 Class 10, 12 is awaited by over 19 lakh students. The result of both classes 10th and 12th is expected to be declared simultaneously, following the trend of previous years.

MP Board Results 2023: List of Websites

Students will be able to check their MP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2023 from the following websites.

mpbse.nic.in,

mpbse.mponline.gov.in,

mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Results 2023: Passing Marks

Students are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in individual subjects and in the aggregate to pass the MP Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2023.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can check the MP Board Class 10th and 12th results by following the step-by guide provided below.