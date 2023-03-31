Kerala SET 2023 July registration begins; Eligibility critieria, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Kerala SET 2023 Registration Begins

Kerala SET 2023 July Registration: LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Kerala has started the registration process for the State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET) July 2023 session. Aspiring candidates can register online for the Kerala SET 2023 July session exam through the official website- lbsedp.lbscentre.in till April 25, 2023.

Candidates should thoroughly read the SET July 2023 information brochure and carefully fill out the application form. The Kerala SET application correction window will open on April 28. Candidates will be able to make changes in their application form till April 30, 2023.

Kerala SET July 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who possess a master's degree in the subjects concerned with not less than 50 percent marks or equivalent grade and B.Ed degree in any discipline from a recognised university/ institution are eligible to apply for Kerala SET July 2023 exam. There is no age limit prescribed for the candidates appearing in Kerala SET.

Kerala SET July 2023 Exam Pattern

The Kerala SET July 2023 will comprise of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The duration for each paper will be 120 minutes. Paper-1 will be common for all candidates and will consist of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper-1 will consist of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) with 60 questions each in Part A and Part B.

While Paper-2 will be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level. It will include 31 subjects. The question paper will consist of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each for the subjects except for Mathematics and Statistics.