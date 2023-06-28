JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration, choice filling ends today; Round 1 seat allocation on June 30

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JOSAA Counselling 2023 Registration, choice filling last date today

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023 counselling registration and choice filling process for first rounf will conclude today, June 28. JEE aspirants who have not yet registered for the JoSAA counselling can apply online and fill the choices through the official website-- josaa.nic.in.

The JoSAA round 1 seat allocation will be published on June 30. Candidates who will be satisfied with the round 1 allotment result need to confirm their seats at the allotted institution by submitting fee and uploading documents online till July 4, 2023. Aspirants will have to choose among the 'Freeze', 'Float' and 'Upgrade' options during the seat allocation. The last date to respond to the query against JoSAA round 1 allocation is July 5.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Steps to Apply

Aspirants can follow these steps to register online for JoSAA Counselling 2023.

Visit official website at josaa.nic.in. Select the link “Registration and choice filling for JoSAA 2023” on the homepage. On the next window, key in your JEE Main 2023 application number and password. Fill the application form as instructed and upload the necessary documents. Review the details and submit the application.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 Dates