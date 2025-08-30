JKSSB JE 2025 exam postponed due to weather conditions; new dates to be announced soon Initially the exam was scheduled for 31st August, 2025 then it was postponed to 7th September, 2025 so this is not the first time the exam is being postponed due to weather conditions.

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially postponed the Junior Engineer (Civil) examination for 2025, which was initially rescheduled to take place on September 7, 2025. The exam, which forms part of a recruitment drive for 508 posts in the Public Works (R&B) Department and Jal Shakti Department, will be rescheduled due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Candidates who were set to appear for the examination are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in, for further developments. The board has clarified that a fresh examination date will be notified separately in due course of time.

Official notice details

According to the official notice released by JKSSB, the examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), as advertised in Notification No. 03 of 2025 on April 24, 2025, was initially scheduled for August 31, 2025, but was postponed and later rescheduled for September 7, 2025. However, due to the prevailing weather conditions, the exam has now been postponed once again.

The official notification reads, "The OMR-based examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), which was rescheduled for 07.09.2025, is hereby postponed due to prevailing weather conditions. The fresh date of the said examination shall be notified separately in due course of time. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Website of the Board for further updates.”

Previous postponements

This is not the first time the JKSSB JE exam has been delayed. The examination was initially scheduled for August 31, 2025, but was postponed due to weather-related issues. Now, the new exam date is yet to be announced.

Exam format

The JKSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) examination will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions, all of which will be set in English. A negative marking system will be in place, where one-fourth of the allotted marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Candidates should note that this recruitment drive aims to fill 508 vacancies in the Civil and Jal Shakti departments of Jammu and Kashmir.

For more updates on the exam schedule, candidates are urged to keep checking the official JKSSB website for announcements.