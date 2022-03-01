JEE Main 2022: Entrance exams in April, May; registration starts at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Check dates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2022: Entrance exams in April, May; registration starts at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam will take place in two sessions, one from April 16-17, and the second phase is scheduled from May 24-29.

The registration process has started, and applications are available on jeemain.nta.nic.in and the last date to apply is March 31, 2022.

Students who have completed class 12 or its equivalent exam in the year 2020, 2021 or are appearing for class 12 board exams in 2022, are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2022. Applicants who successfully qualify the JEE Main exam, will be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam 2022.

JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in 13 regional languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper two is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

