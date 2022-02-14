Follow us on Image Source : PTI IGNOU PhD entrance exam on February 24; admit cards to be out on Ignou.nta.ac.in

IGNOU PhD entrance exam: The Indira Gandhi National Open University on Monday announced the entrance exam date for its PhD degree. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam on February 24. Admit cards for the exam will be released on Ignou.nta.ac.in, soon. IGNOU has extended the application date for Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and Online Mode courses. Students can now apply till February 21 through the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Steps to apply are given on the official website.

Earlier, the last date to apply for these courses was February 10. But most of the candidates could not apply due to Covid 19. Last week, the NTA released advanced information sheets that contain information about exam centers allotted to candidates.

“Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on https://ignou.nta.ac.in/ The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://ignou.nta.ac.in/ The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” the NTA said in the notification.

Students seeking admission in UG and PG programs can contact IGNOU through the following email ids and student service center contact numbers. For this, students will have to address ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513.

How to apply

Click on the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Click on the link 'Application Process'. Enter the credentials and log in. Fill out the application form and upload the documents. Pay the fee, and click on the submit button. Download a copy of the form and keep it with you.

