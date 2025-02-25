AIIMS NORCET 8 registration 2025 begins - eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more The registration process for AIIMS Norcet 8 in 2025 has begun. Those interested in applying for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8 can submit their applications online at aiimsexams.ac.in. Check the details here.

AIIMS Norcet 8 registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the registration procedure for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)- 8. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms at aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date for submitting the application forms is March 17, 2025.

AIIMS Norcet 8 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'AIIMS Norcet 8 registration'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration process, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application form, and submit.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

AIIMS Norcet 8 registration link

AIIMS Norcet 8 registration fee

General/OBC candidates: Rs 3,000

SC/ST/EWS candidates: 2,400

PwD candidates: Exempted from the fee

AIIMS Norcet 8 registration: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University OR B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University; Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council; Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council; Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable for all Participating AIIMS.

Age Limit - The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 30 Years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Exam Date

The exam authority has scheduled NORCET Preliminary exam for April 12, and NORCET Mains for May 2, 2025. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam. The admit cards and other related information will be communicated in due course. Candidates can submit their application forms directly by clicking on the provided link. Visit the official website for the latest updates.