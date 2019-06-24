WB JENPAUH 2019 admit card to be released by JEE Board of West Bengal today; check wbjeeb.nic.in

Image Source : PTI WB JENPAUH 2019 admit card to be released today

The JEE Board of West Bengal is slated to release the WBJEEB JENPAUH 2019 Admit Card today. Candidates who had applied for the WB JENPAUH 2019 Exam can download their respective admit cards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Students should also note that a direct link to download WB JENPAUH 2019 Admit Card will be activated as soon as a formal announcement is made.

How to download WB JENPAUH 2019 Admit Card

1. Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

2. Click on link that states 'Direct Link for Admit Card'

3. Login to the portal

4. Your JENPAUH Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

WBJEEB JENPAUH 2019 Entrance Exam

According to the official notification, the WBJEEB JENPAUH 2019 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 30th June 2019.

WBJEEB JENPAUH 2019 Entrance Exam: Documents to carry

Students should note that it is mandatory to carry the WB JENPAUH 2019 admit card to the exam hall. Other than the admit card, the students must also carry a coloured passport size photograph and a valid ID proof as verification.