Image Source : PTI Want to become a scientist in ISRO? Here is what you need to get your dream astronomical job

New research in science has made career paths easier for young people. Different branches of science have also opened new career paths. One such area is space. Continuing new research has opened space studies and astronomy as a highly rewarding career path.

ISRO announces advertisements for recruitment to Scientist, engineer posts every year.

Who can apply for a job in ISRO? What's the qualification?

BE / BTech / BSc (Engineering), AMIE degree for Scientist and Engineer post. Candidates who have done courses in civil, electrical, mechanical field can apply! Candidates should have at least 65 per cent marks.

What is the Age limit for recruitment in ISRO?

For recruitment of Scientist and Engineer in ISRO, the age limit is 35 years for General category candidates. At the same time, according to the rules, SC / ST candidates are given five years' exemption. So, the age limit for SC / ST candidates in 40.

What is the selection process for recruitment in ISRO?

Candidates are shortlisted according to screening test and biodata. Shortlisted candidates are called for the written examination. Successful candidates in the written examination are called for an interview. The final selection is based on this.

What is the salary and other perks provided?

The average salary in ISRO is 15600-39100. In addition to salaries, they are also provided accommodation and transport facilities. Medical facilities are given to the employee and his family members.