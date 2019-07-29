Water Resources Department Maharashtra Recruitment 2019 notifies 500 vacancies. Check details

Vacancies with Water Resources Department Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

WRD Maharashtra Recruitment 2019: Maharashtra Water Resources Department is inviting applications for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) Grade B. At least 500 vacancies have been notified by the Maharashtra Water Resources Department under the Water Resources Department (WRD) Maharashtra Recruitment 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies with Maharashtra Water Resources Department should read for crucial details like eligibility criteria, age limit, last date to apply and more.

Water Resources Department Maharashtra Recruitment 2019: Vacancies

The WRD Maharashtra Recruitment 2019 has notified 500 posts for Junior Engineer

What is the age limit for Water Resources Department Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

Candidates who wish to apply for vacancies with WRD Maharashtra Recruitment 2019 should be between the age group of 18 to 38 years.

What is the last date to apply for Water Resources Department Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

If you are seeking a job opportunity with the WRD Maharashtra Recruitment 2019 should apply online before 15th August, 2019. The WRD Maharashtra Recruitment 2019 began accepting applications with effect from 25th July, 2019.

What is the eligibility criteria for Water Resources Department Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

Candidates should note that a diploma in civil engineering from a recognised institute or university is mandatory to apply for the vacancies with Water Resources Department Maharashtra Recruitment 2019.

How to apply for Water Resources Department Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

Those who wish to apply for vacancies with WRD Maharashtra Recruitment 2019 should visit the official website mahapariksha.gov.in for application.