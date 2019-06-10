TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2019 to begin from today; link to download admit card

Image Source : PTI TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2019 to begin from today

The TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2019 will be conducted by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education from today. The exam will conclude on June 24.

Candidates who will be appearing for the exam should note that the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2019 exam will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM.

A total of 61,431 students which includes 36,931 boys and 24,500 girls have applied for the TS Advanced Supplementary Exam, which will be held across 26 exam centres in the state.

Admit Card for TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2019

Students should note that the admit cards for Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Exam have been published on the official website bsetelangana.org, by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education. Students are advised to carry a print out of their admit cards to the TBSE SSC ASE Exam 2019 exam hall, failing which they will be denied entry to the examination room.

How to Download TS Inter Supplementary Examination Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website bsetelangana.org

Step 2: Click on the link “SSC A.S.E JUNE - 2019 HALL TICKETS” available in the quick link section

Step 3: Click on the link "ASE Hall Ticket Download " on the next page

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to select the district, school, their name from the drop down list

Step 5: Enter your correct date of birth and click on the “Download Hall Ticket” button

Step 6: Download and carry a printout of the same to the exam centre

TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2019