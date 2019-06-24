TS EAMCET Counselling 2019 to begin from today; register at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Image Source : PTI TS EAMCET Counselling 2019 to begin from today

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) is beginning the TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling process from today. The news was confirmed by a press release, which stated JNTU Hyderabad will commence the EAMCET Counselling Process 2019 from 24th June 2019 – Monday.

Candidates who have qualified in the Telangana EAMCET 2019 Exam can participate in the councelling process from today. Candidates can apply for TS EAMCET Counselling 2019 at official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling - Important Dates

Registration: 24th June to 1st July 2019

Slot booking for document verification: 24th June to 1st July 2019

Document verification process: 27th June to 3rd July 2019

Choice filling: 27th July to 4th July 2019

First seat allotment list: 6th July 2019

Payment of fees: 6th July to 12th July 2019

TS EAMCET 2019: Counselling process

Several important steps will be involved in the TS EAMCET Counselling process, which will begin from the registration process and will continue till the final allotment of seats.

Registration & Slot Booking

To participate, candidates will first have to register themselves on the exam portal and book a slot to appear for the physical document verification process. The time period for registration and slot booking for document verification process will be from 24th June to 1st July 2019.

Document Verification Process

As part of the counselling, candidates will have to visit a dedicated document verification process in person and get all the important documents verified by authorised persons. For the document verification process, candidates need to carry all the original academic certificates, marksheets and allied documents along with attested photocopies. The Document Verification Process will commence from 27th June and continue until 4th July.

Choice Filling

After completing the document verification process, candidates will have to select their choices in terms of courses and colleges which they would like to join. Candidates will have to provide two to three difference preferences. The choice filling has to be completed from 27th June to 4th July 2019.

First Seat Allotment Round

After closing of the choice filling period, the exam authority will release the first seat allotment merit list. The seats will be allotted to candidates based on their TS EAMCET 2019 Rank and the preference of college and course provided by them during the choice filling. The first seat allotment list will be released on 6th July 2019.