SSC MTS 2021 Recruitment exam registration begins. Check details

SSC MTS 2021 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff on the official website-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts should submit their forms in the prescribed format before the last date.

The SSC will conduct the SSC MTS tier-1 examination from July 1 to 20, 2021, while the SSC MTS tier-2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021.

SSC MTS 2021 Recruitment: Last date to apply

Candidates can apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 on or before March 21, 2021. However, the last date to pay the registration fee is March 23, 2021.

SSC MTS 2021 Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Candidate should have passed class 10 or equivalent level of education from a recognised education board to be eligible to appear for these exams.

SSC MTS 2021 Recruitment: Age limit

The age limit is usually set between 18-27 years with relaxations for reserved category candidates as per the government norm.

SSC MTS 2021 Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear paper-I and paper-II to be eligible for the job. As per the rules, the paper-I is an objective type question while paper-II is descriptive. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I as per the old format.

"Details about vacancies will be provided in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, will be made available on the website of the Commission," reads the official notification.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. "Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex- servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee," further reads the notice.

SSC MTS 2021 Recruitment: Official Notification

Click here to read Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 notification

