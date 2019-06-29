South West Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 179 posts; Apply at swr.indianrailways.gov.in

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE South West Railway Recruitment 2019

The South Western Railway is inviting applications for the various posts in the South Western Railway's departments. Interested candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to visit the official website of South Western Railway i.e. swr.indianrailways.gov.in or rrchubli.in before July 15, which is the last date of application. The brief information regarding application and the posts are given below. Aspirants are requested to read the mentioned instructions before applying.

South West Railway Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of the Posts

Good Guards: 20 posts

Station Master: 42 posts

Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist: 117 posts

South West Railway Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification

Goods Guard: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent

Station Mester: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent

Jr.Clerk-cum-Typist: Class 12 or +2 Stage

South West Railway Recruitment 2019 | Age Limit

The unreserved category candidates must be the age group of 18 to 42 years or must have the date of birth on or before 02.01.1997.

The OBC category candidates of age group 18 to 45 years or must have the date of birth on or before 02.07.1974, can apply for the posts.

For SC/ST candidates, the age limit is 18 to 47 years and they must have the date of birth on or before 02.07.1972 for applying.

South West Railway Recruitment 2019 | Pay Scale

The Goods Guard will be paid according to the pay scale of level 5, whereas Station Master will be paid as per level 6 and Jr. Clerk -Cum-Typist will be applied as per level 2.

South West Railway Recruitment 2019 | How to apply for the posts

Step 1: Visit the official website -- swr.indianrailways.gov.in or click on the Direct Link given here

Step 2: Click on the link "CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION"

Step 3: Click on the link " NEW REGISTRATION"

Step 4: Enter your Name, Mobile Number, Email Address and click on the block which says 'I accept to abide by all terms stated in the instructions

Step 5: Click on the button 'Start Registration'

Step 6: An OTP will be sent to your phone which you will have to enter in the given slot before you click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 7: Fill up your details in the form and submit it.

South West Railway Recruitment 2019 | Last Date of Application

Candidates can apply on or before July 15. It is advised to register before the last date to avoid last minute rush as the server creates trouble due to high traffic on the last date of application.