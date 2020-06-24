Image Source : SBI SBI SO recruitment 2020: Apply for over 400 Sr. Executive & Executive posts @sbi.co.in, selection without exam

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has an application form for the various Specialist Officer on contractual basis. SBO SO registration of online application will begin from i.e. on 23 June 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Recruitment 2020 on SBI Website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers. The last date for submission of application is July 13.

A total of 20 positions have been opened up for the role, which is segregated in various categories.

A total of 444 vacancies are available for the posts such as Head, Central Research Team, Investment Officer, Project Development Manager, Relationship Manager, SME Credit Analyst, Product Manager, Manager, Faculty, Banking Supervisory Specialist, VP, Chief Manager, DM and Data Protection Officer under Specialist Cadre Officers.

'Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. Shortlisting will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for an interview," reads the job notice.

Specialist Cadre Officer - 400+ Posts

Executive (FI & MM) - 241

Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR) - 85

Sr. Executive (Digital Relations) - 2 Posts

Sr. Executive (Analytics) - 2 Posts

Sr. Executive (Digital Marketing) - 2 Posts

Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 1 Post

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - 1 Post

Central Research Team (Support) - 1 Post

Investment Officer - 9 Posts

Project Development Manager (Technology) - 1 Post

Relationship Manager - Backlog - 48 Posts

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Backlog - 3 Posts

SME Credit Analyst - 20 Posts

Product Manager - 6 Posts

Manager (Data Analyst) - 2 Posts

Manager (Digital Marketing) - 1 Post

Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata - 3 Posts

Banking Supervisory Specialist - 1 Post

Manager – Anytime Channel - 1 Post

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 1 Post

Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 3 Posts

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 3 Posts

Data Protection Officer - 1 Post

Deputy Manager (IS Audit) - 8 Posts

Chief Officer (Security) - 1 Posts

How to Apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2020

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay he application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. Follow these steps

Visit the official website of SBI Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of the advertisement Click on apply online Then click on ‘New Registration’ or ‘Login’ if you have already registered. Fill in the form and pay the application fee Click on submit button.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Opening date of application: June 23, 2020

Closing date of application: July 13, 2020

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Image Source : SBISBI SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

SBI SO Application Fee:

General/OBC/ EWS Candidates - Rs. 750/-

SC/ST/ PWD Candidates - No Fee

Eligibility criteria:

The minimum age of the candidates who wish to apply should be 25 and it should not extend beyond 35 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Education Qualification:

Candidates should have completed CA/ MBA (finance)/PGDM (finance)/PGDBM (finance) or any equivalent postgraduation degree from a recognised university or college. Candidates can only get themselves registered through the link available on bank.sbi/careers or http://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Salary

The selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 42,020 to Rs 51,490. The official will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc, as per rules.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage