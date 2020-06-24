SBI SO recruitment 2020: Apply for over 400 Sr. Executive & Executive posts @sbi.co.in, selection without exam

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has an application form for the various Specialist Officer on contractual basis. SBO SO registration of online application will begin from i.e. on 23 June 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Recruitment 2020 on SBI Website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers. The last date for submission of application is July 13.
A total of 20 positions have been opened up for the role, which is segregated in various categories.
A total of 444 vacancies are available for the posts such as Head, Central Research Team, Investment Officer, Project Development Manager, Relationship Manager, SME Credit Analyst, Product Manager, Manager, Faculty, Banking Supervisory Specialist, VP, Chief Manager, DM and Data Protection Officer under Specialist Cadre Officers.
'Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. Shortlisting will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for an interview," reads the job notice.
Specialist Cadre Officer - 400+ Posts
- Executive (FI & MM) - 241
- Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR) - 85
- Sr. Executive (Digital Relations) - 2 Posts
- Sr. Executive (Analytics) - 2 Posts
- Sr. Executive (Digital Marketing) - 2 Posts
- Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 1 Post
- Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - 1 Post
- Central Research Team (Support) - 1 Post
- Investment Officer - 9 Posts
- Project Development Manager (Technology) - 1 Post
- Relationship Manager - Backlog - 48 Posts
- Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Backlog - 3 Posts
- SME Credit Analyst - 20 Posts
- Product Manager - 6 Posts
- Manager (Data Analyst) - 2 Posts
- Manager (Digital Marketing) - 1 Post
- Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata - 3 Posts
- Banking Supervisory Specialist - 1 Post
- Manager – Anytime Channel - 1 Post
- Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 1 Post
- Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 3 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 3 Posts
- Data Protection Officer - 1 Post
- Deputy Manager (IS Audit) - 8 Posts
- Chief Officer (Security) - 1 Posts
How to Apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2020
Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay he application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. Follow these steps
- Visit the official website of SBI
- Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page
- Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of the advertisement
- Click on apply online
- Then click on ‘New Registration’ or ‘Login’ if you have already registered.
- Fill in the form and pay the application fee
- Click on submit button.
SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Important Dates
- Opening date of application: June 23, 2020
- Closing date of application: July 13, 2020
SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details
Direct link to apply
SBI SO Application Fee:
- General/OBC/ EWS Candidates - Rs. 750/-
- SC/ST/ PWD Candidates - No Fee
Eligibility criteria:
The minimum age of the candidates who wish to apply should be 25 and it should not extend beyond 35 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.
Education Qualification:
Candidates should have completed CA/ MBA (finance)/PGDM (finance)/PGDBM (finance) or any equivalent postgraduation degree from a recognised university or college. Candidates can only get themselves registered through the link available on bank.sbi/careers or http://www.sbi.co.in/careers.
SBI SO recruitment 2020: Salary
The selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 42,020 to Rs 51,490. The official will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc, as per rules.
SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification