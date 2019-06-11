SBI SO recruitment 2019: State Bank of India invites applications for post of specialist officers, salary up to Rs 99 lakh

Image Source : PTI SBI SO recruitment 2019: Last date tomorrow

Under the SBI SO recruitment 2019, the State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting application forms for the post of specialist officers’ (SO). Candidates who are interested to apply for the post should note that tomorrow (June 12) is the last date to apply.

A total of 579 posts across several designations are on offer.

Shortlisted candidates will be selected for a period of five years, which includes the probation period. The final merit list will be released after the shortlisted candidates are called for document verification and interview.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

1. Visit the official website sbi.co.in

2. Click on the 'careers' link on the top right corner of the page

3. Click on ‘recruitment of specialist cadre wealth officer..’ link

4. Click on register and enter the required details

5. Click on submit

6. Your form will appear on your screen, fill it and upload the images

7. Make payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019 Vacancy

SBI SO recruitment 2019 vacancy details

Documents required for SBI SO recruitment 2019

1. Resume

2. Identity proof

3. Date of birth proof

4. Educational certificates, like mark sheets, degree

5. Form-16 (PDF)

6. Passport size photograph

7. Your signature

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of head (product, investment and research) candidates will be hired for a salary between R 80 to Rs 99.62 lakhs. For the post of Central research team, candidates will get a salary between Rs 25 to Rs 45 lakh. The relationship managers will get a salary of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. For team lead, candidates will get Rs 10 to Rs 28 lakh.

A customer relationship executive will get Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh while the zonal head will get Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh. Central operation team support and risk and compliance officers will get a salary between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22 to Rs 27 lakh per annum, respectively.